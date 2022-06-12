The best drinks to go with your holiday sweets

Rebecca Masson and Dodie Wilson are a mother-daughter duo who have paired both of their passions together under one roof.

HOUSTON — About Rebecca Masson

In 1999, Rebecca Masson secured a spot at the famed Le Cordon Bleu school in Paris, and soon after, a coveted internship at the landmark Le Bristol hotel. After graduating, she worked her way through many famed New York City kitchens, eventually becoming head pastry chef at The Red Cat with Executive Chef Jimmy Bradley. After years of work in the Big Apple, Rebecca moved to Texas just as Houston's culinary scene was starting to heat up. She quickly generated a cult following in the 7-1-3, earning a nickname as the city's "Sugar Fairy".

About Fluff Bake Bar

What began as a confectionaries consultancy supplying to top restaurants, specialty markets and coffee shops around the city morphed into Chef Rebecca Masson's first ever storefront based in Houston, Texas. Fluff Bake Bar offers seasonal tarts, pastries, pies, cookies and more.

About Dodie Wilson

Dodie Wilson worked for decades in the accounting industry. Dodie's love of wine began on a vacation with her husband in Germany. The two of them rented a Harley and drove up and down winding rivers, stopping every chance they could to sip on another glass of Riesling. From that point on she was inspired to explore wines from unheard of places. When her daughter, renowned pastry chef Rebecca Masson, opened Fluff Bake Bar on West 15th Street, Dodie couldn't help but notice the quaint little shop sitting vacant next door and it sparked an idea to open her own business.

About Dodie's Beer + Wine Shoppe

When Dodie opened her shop in October of 2021, she kept that spirit alive when stocking the shelves, focusing primarily on rare selections from small vineyards with a special emphasis on those owned and produced by women. Dodie's approach to wine is unfussy, accessible and perfect for the everyday wine lover who needs a recommendation from someone whose only mission is that they leave the shop with something they love. As Dodie says "if you don't like it, come tell me!"

