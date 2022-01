The extreme sports competition 'Wipeout' returns to deliver some laughs. Field host Camille Kostek gives an inside look at the new episodes.

HOUSTON — The comedy competition series 'Wipeout' is returning to TBS with new episodes.

'Wipeout' is a competition series that pushes contestants' athleticism, endurance and determination as they race to win the grand cash prize. All while delivering some wildly epic fails!

The series is hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer, with Camille Kostek serving as field host.