x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Take your hair from ordinary to extraordinary

Rachel Gower and the team at The Upper Hand salon can give your hair an extraordinary transformation

HOUSTON — Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at TheUpperHand.com.  

There are 3 locations: River Oaks, Royal Oaks and Hyde Park.  The salon follows all CDC guidelines.  

Stylist Kacia transformed Edna's hair from a dark brown to a vibrant pink. Follow Kacia on Instagram at @kaciacowanartistry 

Stylist Cora took a short strawberry blonde 'do and transformed it into a long gorgeous look with extensions.  Follow Cora on Instagram at @haircourtesyofcora 

Stylist Ryan also added extensions to Jennifer's hair and the transformation is incredible.  Follow Ryan on Instagram at @ryan45.hair 

This content sponsored by: The Upper Hand Salon