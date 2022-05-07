SUMMER GETAWAY: Experience New Braunfels with the whole family this summer

HOUSTON — Celebrate The 19th Annual Wein & Saengerfest
Time:12:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Location: Downtown New Braunfels
500 Main Plaza, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Pricing: Admission to the event is free and tickets for wine and beer tasting and souvenir glasses can be purchased at the event. Proceeds from ticket sales and wine market sales benefit the New Braunfels Downtown Association and the New Braunfels Parks Foundation for Downtown beautification and enhancement projects.
To learn more about New Braunfels visit, PlayInNewBraunfels.com
