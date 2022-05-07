x
Great Day Houston

SUMMER GETAWAY: Experience New Braunfels with the whole family this summer

Great Day Houston learns more about New Braunfels and all the fun this Texas Town has to offer, no matter your age!

HOUSTON — Celebrate The 19th Annual Wein & Saengerfest 

Date: May 7, 2022

Time:12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Location: Downtown New Braunfels

500 Main Plaza, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Pricing: Admission to the event is free and tickets for wine and beer tasting and souvenir glasses can be purchased at the event.  Proceeds from ticket sales and wine market sales benefit the New Braunfels Downtown Association and the New Braunfels Parks Foundation for Downtown beautification and enhancement projects.  

To learn more about New Braunfels visit, PlayInNewBraunfels.com

This content sponsored by New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau