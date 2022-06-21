"Stranger Things" Actress Priah Ferguson

Actress Priah Ferguson, is best known for her role as Erica Sinclair on "Stranger Things"

HOUSTON — She's best known for her role as Erica Sinclair on "Stranger Things", but actress Priah Ferguson got her start participating in local short films in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Ferguson made her television debut on Donald Glover's show "Atlanta" before being cast in the smash Netflix hit "Stranger Things" at the age of nine. Her small part as the younger sister of Lucas Sinclair, portrayed by Caleb McLaughlin, quickly became a fan favorite. Sassy one-liners like "You can't spell America without Erica" stole scenes and saw Ferguson promoted to series regular in season 3.

Priah Ferguson joined Great Day Houston to discuss her acting journey and "Stanger Things" season 4. The actress was in Houston ahead of the Astros Baseball game on Wednesday, June 22, where she was invited to throw the first pitch.