Steps for Students 5K Run/Walk

Steps for Students 5K is one of the largest school races in the nation and it's happening this weekend! There's still time for you to register or donate.

Steps for Students is an annual event benefiting the 56 Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Over the last 18 years, this day of family fun has brought together the Catholic community for a Sunrise Mass, sanctioned 5K race and a post-race party in the Catholic School Village.

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province joined us on Great Day Houston to talk about race day and how it brings the community together.

In 2022, over 5,000 joined them on Race Day and over $900,000 was raised to fund the unique needs of each of the Catholic schools. So far, more than 8,000 people have registered this year, and you can register online up to race day on Saturday, February 11. The race is in downtown Houston by the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.