Shop local art at Comicpalooza

Bobby Ramos with Ramos Renditions joins us on Great Day to talk about what people can expect to see at Comicpalooza this weekend

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Bobby Ramos has been exhibiting at Comicpalooza for 11 years. Ramos says this convention always reminds him where he started and makes him appreciate how far he has come. Ramos is still a huge fan and collector of all things comic/pop culture.

Ramos Renditions is a Houston based artist collective. They bring culture, togetherness, and opportunities to the art community through educating their members on all aspects styles techniques and business practices of the arts. Along with locating jobs for the artists who are part of the Renditions team.

Comicpalooza kicks off Friday night at the George R. Brown Convention Center, but the fun lasts all the way to Sunday. You can meet some of your favorite celebrities or buy art from local exhibitors.