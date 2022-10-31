Pentatonix members Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee on the group's evolution throughout the years

HOUSTON — Pentatonix members Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee joined Great Day Houston to discuss the acapella group's evolution throughout the years.
After winning season three of the "Sing-Off", Pentatonix made a household name for themselves with their viral YouTube videos.
The group's new holiday album, "Holidays Around the World" is out now. They'll also be embarking on a "Christmas Spectacular" tour this winter. While their only Texas tour stop is in Fort Worth, fans can still get into the holiday spirit with their upcoming holiday special on Disney+.
