Pentatonix members Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee on the group's evolution throughout the years

Pentatonix members Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee discuss their upcoming holiday album, "Holidays Around the World"

HOUSTON — Pentatonix members Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee joined Great Day Houston to discuss the acapella group's evolution throughout the years. 

After winning season three of the "Sing-Off", Pentatonix made a household name for themselves with their viral YouTube videos.

The group's new holiday album, "Holidays Around the World" is out now. They'll also be embarking on a "Christmas Spectacular" tour this winter. While their only Texas tour stop is in Fort Worth, fans can still get into the holiday spirit with their upcoming holiday special on Disney+. 

For more information, visit their website.

