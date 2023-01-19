x
Need Your Vote: YouTube Channel, 'Gracie's Corner' Has Been Nominated For NCAACP Image Award

Meet the family behind the popular YouTube series, Gracie's Corner and learn how you can cast your vote to help this Houston family win.

 After noticing their children's educational YouTube reccomendations were not very diverse, this Houston family decided to create their own channel. "Gracie's Corner" provides educational, fun, and encouraging songs for children from all backgrounds.

The family behind "Gracie's Corner", Javoris Hollingsworth, Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, and Gracie herself stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss what it was like to create a YouTube series just for kids. 

Not only do their videos feature catchy songs, but children can follow along in free workbooks available on their website

Check out "Gracie's Corner" on YouTube! 

You can also follow the series on social media.

Cast Your Vote Here!

