Azaneth Bazan started baking cookies with her mother, Nan, to help get through the pandemic. They use the same recipe Azaneth's father used over 60 years ago.

HOUSTON — Nan's "Hojarascas" Cookies are made with a recipe from the heart of Mexico. Raul Ibarra, Azaneth Bazan's father, was a baker in Mexico. Bazan's parents had a bakery in Monterrey Nuevo León, Mexico. During the early 70s bakers were needed in Texas, so Ibarra applied for a green card and made his way to Texas. It did not take him long to realize this was the land of opportunity, and started the process to get his wife and kids' paperwork in order to make the move to Texas.

Ibarra worked multiple jobs to save money to open his own bakery in Texas, but once it came time to do the inspection, he was told he needed a grease trap. Unfortunately, that was something he couldn't afford and that ended his vision to open his bakery.

Bazan has made it her mission to fulfill his dream with his cookie recipe.

To give Nan's Cookies a try, you can call 713-204-7052.