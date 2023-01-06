Milan Laser Hair Removal can get rid of unwanted hair for good

Milan Laser Hair Removal is the largest laser hair removal company in the nation & the only one that offers unlimited treatments for life at no additional cost.

HOUSTON — Laser hair removal is non-surgical and an in-and-out treatment, but you still only want highly trained pros administering your treatments. At Milan Laser Hair Removal, only medical professionals like RNs and LPNs perform laser hair removal using an FDA-cleared laser, and all treatments are tailored to the client's specific skin tone. All providers are also overseen by medical doctors to guarantee safe and effective treatments.

Milan Laser uses the Candela GentleMax Pro, it can treat the full skin tone spectrum. It contains two laser technologies, Nd: Yag and Alexandrite. The Alexandrite is used for lighter skin tones, while the Nd: Yag is best for brown skin tones. It also has built-in comfort features and a cooling mist, so clients have the most comfortable treatments.

Milan Laser clients are usually 95% hair-free within 7 to 10 treatments. When laser hair removal is done correctly, the results of each treatment will be permanent – many clients see a noticeable difference after their first treatment. Milan Laser offers an exclusive Unlimited Package with each body area purchased to guarantee clients results for life. So you don't have to worry about touch-up fees later, it's all included.

There are eight Milan Laser Hair Removal locations throughout the Greater Houston Area:

• Conroe

• Cypress

• Galleria

• Humble

• Pearland

• Richmond

• Spring

• Webster

Milan Lasers also has a June special. Say goodbye to summer shaving with 50% off all body areas.