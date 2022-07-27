Meet one of the creators behind the hit YouTube channel, "Storybooth"

HOUSTON — After working in the digital world for over 25 years, Marcy Kaye and Joshua Sinel were inspired to create an online space just for teens. The YouTube channel, Storybooth, invites teens to record and submit their stories with the chance to have them animated. These stories range from inspirational to heart wrenching, and cover everything from first kisses to gun violence in school.
Marcy Kaye joined Great Day Houston to discuss the origins of Storybooth and how it can help today's teens navigate a world that's very different than the one's their parents grew up in.
You can enjoy these stories in book form too. Storybooth has released a full color illustrated anthology featuring 74 never-before-seen and classic Storybooth stories. To purchase a copy, click here.