MD Anderson Cancer Center's 'Sprint For Life' 5K Race/Walk

HOUSTON — Travis Sims, M.D. with MD Anderson Cancer Center joins Great Day Houston to discuss the upcoming MD Anderson Sprint for Life.

The 5K race/walk raises awareness of ovarian cancer in the community and raises important research funds to find new ways to treat this aggressive disease.

The 26th Annual Sprint for Life

Saturday, May 6, 2023

MD Anderson Cancer Center Campus

Additional race information can be found at SprintForLife.com.