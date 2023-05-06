MD Anderson Cancer Center's 'Sprint For Life' 5K Race/Walk

HOUSTON — Travis Sims, M.D. with MD Anderson Cancer Center joins Great Day Houston to discuss the upcoming MD Anderson Sprint for Life.
The 5K race/walk raises awareness of ovarian cancer in the community and raises important research funds to find new ways to treat this aggressive disease.
The 26th Annual Sprint for Life
- Saturday, May 6, 2023
- MD Anderson Cancer Center Campus
Additional race information can be found at SprintForLife.com.
This content sponsored by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center