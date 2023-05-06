x
MD Anderson Cancer Center's 'Sprint For Life' 5K Race/Walk

Sprint For Life raises awareness of ovarian cancer in the community and raises important research funds.

HOUSTON — Travis Sims, M.D. with MD Anderson Cancer Center joins Great Day Houston to discuss the upcoming MD Anderson Sprint for Life.

The 5K race/walk raises awareness of ovarian cancer in the community and raises important research funds to find new ways to treat this aggressive disease. 

The 26th Annual Sprint for Life 

  • Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • MD Anderson Cancer Center Campus

Additional race information can be found at SprintForLife.com.

This content sponsored by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

