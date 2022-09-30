Keeping family history alive with Author Alda P. Dobbs

Alda P. Dobbs' noverl, "The Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna", was inspired by stories of her great-grandmother's time during the Mexican Revolution.

HOUSTON — "The Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna" shares the story of a country at war, a division between people based on the haves and the have-nots and crossing borders in hopes of finding a better life.

It sounds like a story ripped from today's news headlines, but those stories were making the news 112 years ago.

Author Alda P. Dobbs used stories from her own family history to create "The Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna". Born in Mexico, but raised in San Antonio, Dobbs grew up hearing stories of her great-grandmother's trials during the Mexican Revolution (1910-20).

Dobbs spoke with Deborah Duncan about what inspired her to write a children's novel, and how it offers a window into both the past and present.