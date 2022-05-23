Kechi Okwuchi on her memoir, "More Than My Scars"

Singer and motivational speaker Kechi Okwuchi discusses her new book, "More Than My Scars"

HOUSTON — Houston's own Kechi Okwuchi won America's hearts on "America's Got Talent" after she shared her powerful story of surviving a plane crash when she was 16 years old.

Okwuchi was one of only two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005. She received third-degree burns over 65% of her body and was given a 30% chance of survival. The power of music helped her through the trauma of the crash, and she went on to become a finalist during the twelfth season of America's Got Talent in 2017.

Kechi's memoir, "More Than My Scars", reflects on her incredible story of surviving impossible odds and how she refuses to be defined by her trauma.

"Follow her as she decides for herself what role her scars will play in her life before society decides for her. Her strong sense of identity, rooted in seeing herself the way God sees her, has allowed her to live authentically in a world that constantly seeks to define us by its ever-changing (and ever-shallow) standards. Kechi's story will inspire you to love and accept yourself as you are and confidently present your true self to the world."

LOOK WHAT ARRIVED😆😆😆

Omg I wrote a book y’all😭😭😭@ReadBakerBooks pic.twitter.com/FJ7LuwSeC9 — Kechi Okwuchi (@Kechi) March 10, 2022

You can purchase a copy of "More Than My Scars" here.

Okwuchi continues to thrill audiences with the power of her voice and is a role model for how she handled her toughest moment. She travels the country singing and speaking to groups and serves as a patient ambassador for Shriner's Hospitals for Children.