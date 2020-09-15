HOUSTON — Justice Forward has allocated nearly half of their dollars in 2020 to COVID-specific services. The organization has provided specialty courts with the funds needed to switch to a safer, cleaner method of drug testing. They've also supplied laptops and phones to court clients so they can report to probation officers and attend essential counseling sessions virtually. You can learn more and support Justice Forward's efforts by making a donation through JusticeForwardHouston.org.
