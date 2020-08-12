Hyperlocal Houston Honey with the Bee2Bee Honey Collective

Nicole Buergers is bringing Houstonians hyperlocal honey distribution and beekeeping services through her business Bee2Bee Honey Collective.

HOUSTON — Dubbed "Queen Of The Side Hussle", our next guest worked many odd jobs like Fair housing auditor and trivia writer, before creating the Bee2Bee Collective.

It's all the buzz… providing beekeeping services and hyper local honey, throughout Houston.

Nicole Buergers joined Great Day Houston to talk about the program. The business provides beekeeping services and hyperlocal honey distribution throughout Houston, while also teaching elementary school children about entrepreneurship, environmentalism and sustainability. For more information, visit bee2beehoney.com