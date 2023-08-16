How to legally prepare before you say "I do"

HOUSTON — When you get married, a lot of things change legally. There's community property and community debt. Add children and assets to the mix and things can get even more complicated if you should decide to divorce. Many people are caught off guard by assumptions like, the woman always gets the children, we'll split things 50/50 and can I get alimony? When it comes to law, family court is often the most contentious. As a partner and family attorney with Smith Wilson & Dennis, P.C., Mysti L. Dennis, has seen a lot of things Sometimes the more work you do going into a marriage, the easier it can be, if you have to get out.