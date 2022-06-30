x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings June 30 - July 4

Sarah Gish discusses the hottest events in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

TRIBUTE TO GEORGE STRAIT:

  • Featuring Singer Derek Spence With Southern County Line
  • Brings King Of Country Music To Life
  • Looks & Sounds Just Like King George
  • Songs Like "The Fireman," "All My Exes Live In Texas," "Right Or Wrong," "Unwound," "Dance Time In Texas," "The Cowboy Rides Away"
  • Hear All The Hits Live Outdoors With Bars, Restaurants & Fun Nearby
  • Friday, 8pm – 9:30pm
  • Sugar Land Town Square
  • Free To Attend
  • sugarlandtownsquare.com
  • tributetogeorgestrait.com 

20TH ANNUAL HOUSTON CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL:

  • Authentic Food, Live Entertainment, Arts & Crafts, Kid Zone
  • Today, "Ultra Glo" – Wear All White, Dress To Impress, Light Show, Drinks
  • Friday, "Jouvert" – Biggest Paint & Powder Party In South
  • Saturday, "Splash Pool Party" @ Tuscany Hotel
  • Sunday, "Festival & Parade Of The Bands" – Beautiful Ladies In Costume, Stilt Walkers, Steel Drums, Floats & More
  • GSH Event Center
  • Tickets Available Online
  • eventbrite.com 

COFFEE AND CARS:

  • First Saturday Of Each Month
  • Hundreds Of Amazing Luxury & Exotic Cars On Display
  • Open Section For Anyone To Bring Personal Vehicles
  • Saturday, 9am – 11am
  • Post (East Parking Lot)
  • Free To Attend
  • posthtx.com

"MINIONS – THE RISE OF GRU" MOVIE RELEASE:

  • Latest In Series Of Movies That Began With 2010's "Despicable Me"
  • Featuring Voices Of Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo & Julie Andrews
  • Prequel: The Untold Story Of A 12-Year-Old's Dream To Become The World's Greatest Supervillain
  • Despicable Me / Minions Movies Have Made Over $3 Billion Worldwide
  • Premiering Nationwide Today
  • imdb.com

SUMMER SYMPHONY NIGHTS:

  • Family-Friendly Showcase & Houston Summer Tradition
  • Outstanding Local, National & International Soloists, Conductors, Musicians
  • July 1-2 & July 8- 9, 8:30pm
  • Miller Outdoor Theatre
  • Free To Attend
  • milleroutdoortheatre.com

BAYTOWN'S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION:

  • Parade, Firework Extravaganza, Live Music 
  • Sunday - The Spazmatics and Vanilla Ice
  • Monday – David Lee Garza, Cody Hibbard, The Band Perry
  • Sunday, 6pm; Monday, 4pm
  • Bicentennial Park
  • Free To Attend
  • 365thingsinhouston.com

RED, HOT & BLUE FESTIVAL:

  • Festival Activities, Multiple Live Bands, Strolling Entertainment, Concessions
  • 4th Of July Parade Awards, 18 Minute Fireworks Show 
  • Monday, 6pm – 10pm
  • The Woodlands (Town Green Park, Waterway Square, Northshore Park, Rob Fleming Park, Hughes Landing)
  • Free To Attend
  • visitthewoodlands.com

