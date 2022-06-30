Houston Happenings June 30 - July 4

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
TRIBUTE TO GEORGE STRAIT:
- Featuring Singer Derek Spence With Southern County Line
- Brings King Of Country Music To Life
- Looks & Sounds Just Like King George
- Songs Like "The Fireman," "All My Exes Live In Texas," "Right Or Wrong," "Unwound," "Dance Time In Texas," "The Cowboy Rides Away"
- Hear All The Hits Live Outdoors With Bars, Restaurants & Fun Nearby
- Friday, 8pm – 9:30pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Free To Attend
- sugarlandtownsquare.com
- tributetogeorgestrait.com
20TH ANNUAL HOUSTON CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL:
- Authentic Food, Live Entertainment, Arts & Crafts, Kid Zone
- Today, "Ultra Glo" – Wear All White, Dress To Impress, Light Show, Drinks
- Friday, "Jouvert" – Biggest Paint & Powder Party In South
- Saturday, "Splash Pool Party" @ Tuscany Hotel
- Sunday, "Festival & Parade Of The Bands" – Beautiful Ladies In Costume, Stilt Walkers, Steel Drums, Floats & More
- GSH Event Center
- Tickets Available Online
- eventbrite.com
COFFEE AND CARS:
- First Saturday Of Each Month
- Hundreds Of Amazing Luxury & Exotic Cars On Display
- Open Section For Anyone To Bring Personal Vehicles
- Saturday, 9am – 11am
- Post (East Parking Lot)
- Free To Attend
- posthtx.com
"MINIONS – THE RISE OF GRU" MOVIE RELEASE:
- Latest In Series Of Movies That Began With 2010's "Despicable Me"
- Featuring Voices Of Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo & Julie Andrews
- Prequel: The Untold Story Of A 12-Year-Old's Dream To Become The World's Greatest Supervillain
- Despicable Me / Minions Movies Have Made Over $3 Billion Worldwide
- Premiering Nationwide Today
- imdb.com
SUMMER SYMPHONY NIGHTS:
- Family-Friendly Showcase & Houston Summer Tradition
- Outstanding Local, National & International Soloists, Conductors, Musicians
- July 1-2 & July 8- 9, 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend
- milleroutdoortheatre.com
BAYTOWN'S 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION:
- Parade, Firework Extravaganza, Live Music
- Sunday - The Spazmatics and Vanilla Ice
- Monday – David Lee Garza, Cody Hibbard, The Band Perry
- Sunday, 6pm; Monday, 4pm
- Bicentennial Park
- Free To Attend
- 365thingsinhouston.com
RED, HOT & BLUE FESTIVAL:
- Festival Activities, Multiple Live Bands, Strolling Entertainment, Concessions
- 4th Of July Parade Awards, 18 Minute Fireworks Show
- Monday, 6pm – 10pm
- The Woodlands (Town Green Park, Waterway Square, Northshore Park, Rob Fleming Park, Hughes Landing)
- Free To Attend
- visitthewoodlands.com