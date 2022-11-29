Holiday Gadget Gift Ideas from "Gadget Guy" Steve Greenberg

HOUSTON — With the holiday season just around the corner and supply chain issues expected to continue through the end of the year, it's definitely the year to get your holiday shopping done early.
"Gadget Guy" Steve Greenberg shared his top gadget gift ideas.
For more information on Steve Greenberg, click here.
Greenberg also hosts the YouTube gadget game show called "WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?" You can find it here.
Steve's Holiday Gadget Gift Guide:
- Custom Ugly Christmas Sweater / $59.99
- SpinMaster Air Hogs Flippin' Frenzy / $49.99
- Kodak STEP Slim Instant Mobile Printer / $39.95
- Bark Phone / $49/month no contract required
- OttLite SanitizingPRO Desk Lamp / $125.99
- Proctor Silex Quick Clean Food Processor / $89.99
- Janome Artic Crystal Sewing Machine / $129