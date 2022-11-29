x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Holiday Gadget Gift Ideas from "Gadget Guy" Steve Greenberg

Now's the time to get your holiday shopping done, and "Gadget Guy" Steve Greenberg has the perfect gift ideas.

More Videos

HOUSTON — With the holiday season just around the corner and supply chain issues expected to continue through the end of the year, it's definitely the year to get your holiday  shopping done early. 

"Gadget Guy" Steve Greenberg shared his top gadget gift ideas. 

For more information on Steve Greenberg, click here.

Greenberg also hosts the YouTube gadget game show called "WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?" You can find it here

Steve's Holiday Gadget Gift Guide: 

Before You Leave, Check This Out