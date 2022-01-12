Help make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate with The Secret Santa Toy Drive & The Salvation Army

We learn more about The Salvation Army, their Angel Tree Program and ways you can support this holiday season.

HOUSTON — The Secret Santa Toy Drive benefits the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program which provides Christmas assistance to disadvantaged children. Due to the high costs of goods and services, many families are struggling to make ends meet. Therefore, making it difficult for them to provide gifts for their children this holiday season.

How You Can Donate

Now through December 3, you can be a Secret Santa to a child in need by donating new, unwrapped toys at participating sponsor locations found on the map below.

If you can't make it to a drop-off location, toys and monetary donations can easily be made online.

Tonight, December 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., KHOU will host a virtual telethon to help us reach our donation goal! Let's make sure that no child wakes up Christmas morning without a toy under the tree.