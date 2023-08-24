Handbag Designer Niki Lassiter is turning her pain into purpose

HOUSTON — Former Miss Texas USA, Niki Lassiter, was used to living a physically active lifestyle. Then her world was turned upside-down. She became bed-ridden for nine months, while doctors tried to figure out what was wrong. Lassiter was later diagnosed with a mix of auto-immune disorders, forcing her to lead a less active lifestyle. Yet she found purpose in her pain, turning her love of design, and crafting into a successful handbag collection.