Handbag Designer Niki Lassiter is turning her pain into purpose

HOUSTON — Former Miss Texas USA, Niki Lassiter, was used to living a physically active lifestyle. Then her world was turned upside-down. She became bed-ridden for nine months, while doctors tried to figure out what was wrong. Lassiter was later diagnosed with a mix of auto-immune disorders, forcing her to lead a less active lifestyle. Yet she found purpose in her pain, turning her love of design, and crafting into a successful handbag collection.
The designer joined Great Day Houston to share her story and how her handbags raise funds for local charities.
For more information on Creations by Niki Lassiter, visit her website.