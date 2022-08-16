Grammy-Winning songwriter Autumn Rowe

Autumn Rowe has worked on songs for artists like Jon Batiste, Dua Lipa, Diana Ross and Cher Lloyd

HOUSTON — Autumn Rowe is on the heels of celebrating her Grammy Award WIN for 'Best Album' with Jon Batiste at the 64th Grammy Awards (where she was nominated for four awards)! Autumn co-wrote five of the album's 13 tracks—she has received nominations for "Record of the Year" for "Freedom" (a track she also co-produced); "Album of The Year" for WE ARE; "Best Traditional R&B Performance" for "I Need You" and "Best R&B Album" for WE ARE.

Additionally, her Diana Ross single "I Still Believe" has recently been remixed by Purple Disco and is burning up the charts! The legendary songwriter and woman of color has collaborated with some of music's biggest name such as Dua Lipa, Pitbull, Zendaya, Ava Max, The Knocks, Leona Lewis, Tori Kelly and Kali Uchis! Autumn also wrote the dance anthem behind the 2011 FIFA World Cup "Happiness" featuring Alexis Jordan! Rowe isn't just a talent songwriter, but also a celebrated vocal coach. She has appeared on season 2 of The X Factor, and as the only vocal coach on America's Got Talent for five years, between the show's eight and twelfth seasons.

As if all of this wasn't enough to keep her busy, Rowe is a talented DJ who studied at Scratch Academy. Her time as an accomplished songwriter has given her a platform to speak as an activist for songwriters. As a Black and Jewish songwriter with a primary focus on the fight against racism and antisemitism, telling BBC Newsbeat in June 2020; "The fact is I am a black person, I can also be a Jewish person, I can also be a woman and a vegan, but no matter what, you can't take away from me that I'm a black person and you cannot take away my experience." Autumn also serves on the board of SONA (Songwriters of North America) and is an active advocate for music creators.