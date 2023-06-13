Good Samaritan buys suits for graduating high school seniors

Gary Landry helps graduating seniors whose parents can't afford to buy them suits for graduation day.

HOUSTON — When you look the part, it can help you become the part. Clothes are a reflection of how you want people to perceive you and there's a lot being said when you wear a nice suit. For several graduating seniors, heading into their next phase of life, their professional image was provided by Gary Landry.

Landry joined Deborah Duncan on Great Day Houston with three students, Tyran Kennedy, DeAndra Rodgers and Marcus Whaley. They share how this kind gesture sets the tone for their future.

Tyran, DeAndra and Marcus are all graduating from Kashmere High School and are a part of 50 Cent & HISD's program G-Unity Business Lab. It's a program that teaches teens the basics in entrepreneurship.

All three students are graduating with a full scholarship to their universities. Tyran Kennedy will attend the University of Texas, DeAndra Rogers will attend Texas A&M University and Marcus Whaley will attend University of North Texas.