Get a taste of Burger-Chan, some of Houston's most unique burgers

HOUSTON — Yelp recently released their list of the "Top 100 Places to Eat in the US" and Houston's burger-chan was one of three Houston area restaurants to make the list. Created by Diane and Willet Feng, burger-chan offers customers the chance to customize their own burger. The ingrediants range from classic to innovative, with choices like kimchi relish or sambal mayo drawing inspiration from Asian flavors.
Co-owners Willet and Diane Feng joined Great Day Houston to discuss the "secret sauce" that makes their restaurant such a success.
For more information on burger-chan, click here!
You can also call them at (832) 408-0860