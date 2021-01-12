x
Galveston Historical Foundation's "Dickens on The Strand"

The 48th annual Dickens on The Strand returns this Friday through Sunday.

HOUSTON — Step back in time with Galveston Historical Foundation's annual holiday tradition. Based on 19th-century Victorian London, Dickens on The Strand features parades, non-stop entertainment, and new additions like Tiny Tim's Play Land and Shopkeeper Skills Village.

For more information, go to galvestonhistory.org or call 409-765-7834. 

EVENT DETAILS:

- Friday - Sunday 

- The Strand, Galveston TX

- Half-price tickets at the gate for those in Victorian garb

- Buy tickets here 

This content sponsored by: Galveston Historical Foundation

