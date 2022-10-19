x
Great Day Houston

Five Houston restaurants you should give a taste

Houston Chronicle Restaurant Columnist, Bao Ong, shares five of his favorite Houston restaurants.

HOUSTON — The Houston Chronicle recently released their list of Houston's Top 100 Restaurants. A group effort put together by the paper's entire food team, the list highlights the very best restaurants that Houston has to offer. 

Bao Ong, a Restaurant Columnist with the Houston Chronicle, joined Great Day Houston to discuss five of his favorite restaurants from the list. 

For more information on Bao Ong, follow him on Instagram @BaoHaus.

Bao Ong's Top 5 Houston restaurants to visit included:

  • Urbe 
    • 1101 Uptown Park Blvd. Suite 12, Houston, TX 77056
    • Cuisine: Mexican Street Food
  • March
    • 1624 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77006
    • Cuisine: prix fixe menus inspired by the Mediterranean
  • Nam Giao
    • 6938 Wilcrest Dr., Houston, TX 77072
    • Cuisine: Vietnamese
  • Lucille's
    • 5512 La Branch St., Houston, TX 77004
    • Cuisine: Southern 
  • Golfstrømmen (Ranked #1 on the Houston Chronicle's list) 
    • 401 Franklin St. #1295, Houston, TX 77201
    • Cuisine: Norwegian inspired seafood

