Five Houston restaurants you should give a taste

HOUSTON — The Houston Chronicle recently released their list of Houston's Top 100 Restaurants. A group effort put together by the paper's entire food team, the list highlights the very best restaurants that Houston has to offer.
Bao Ong, a Restaurant Columnist with the Houston Chronicle, joined Great Day Houston to discuss five of his favorite restaurants from the list.
For more information on Bao Ong, follow him on Instagram @BaoHaus.
Bao Ong's Top 5 Houston restaurants to visit included:
- Urbe
- 1101 Uptown Park Blvd. Suite 12, Houston, TX 77056
- Cuisine: Mexican Street Food
- March
- 1624 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77006
- Cuisine: prix fixe menus inspired by the Mediterranean
- Nam Giao
- 6938 Wilcrest Dr., Houston, TX 77072
- Cuisine: Vietnamese
- Lucille's
- 5512 La Branch St., Houston, TX 77004
- Cuisine: Southern
- Golfstrømmen (Ranked #1 on the Houston Chronicle's list)
- 401 Franklin St. #1295, Houston, TX 77201
- Cuisine: Norwegian inspired seafood