From Going Viral on Myspace to Mental Health Advocacy: Jamie Tworkowski's Journey of Hope

HOUSTON — Seventeen years ago, Jamie Tworkowski wrote an essay about a friend fighting self-harm and depression. He shared their story on MySpace and sold t-shirts, hoping to help raise funds for her care. That story touched people worldwide, inspiring Tworkowski to create the foundation, "To Write Love On Her Arms."

Tworkowski has moved on from the organization but remains committed to helping others who struggle with mental health or suicidal thoughts. His book, If You Feel Too Much: Thoughts on Things Found and Lost and Hoped For, is an honest look at what it means to be human, the power in admitting you're in pain, and why life is always worth living.