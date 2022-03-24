Energy saving plans tailored for your lifestyle

Reliant has resources and programs, that fit your lifestyle while keeping you cool too!

HOUSTON — Reliant's Degrees of Difference program aids Texans in conserving energy during times of extreme heat! This program works by allowing customers to enjoy a completely automated experience through their smart thermostat.

Once enrolled, the smart thermostat automatically adjusts by a few degrees during specified conservation events. Reliant residential customers with an eligible smart thermostat who enroll in the program will receive a $25 bill credit.

Visit reliant.com or call 1-866-Reliant for more information.