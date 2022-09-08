x
Great Day Houston

Drummer Ralph Rolle and Soul Snacks Cookies

Ralph Rolle has kept the beat for some of music's biggest names and wants to feed your sweet tooth

HOUSTON —

Rolle, who provides the backbeat for hit makers such as Nile Rodgers& Chic, Sting, Queen Latifah and will tour with Cher this fall, founded The Soul Snacks Cookie Company over 25 years ago. Based on recipes inherited from his mother and grandmother (who emigrated from Florida to NYC decades ago), Ralph's line of treats ranges from Georgia Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Peanut Butter, Down Home Double Chocolate Chip, Ebony and Ivory Almond Cookie, Grampy's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie and most recently added, but now #1 seller, Sweet Potato Cookies.

Kroger joins big retailers such as Walmart and Walgreens that proudly carry Soul Snacks cookies.

