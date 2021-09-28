Dawn's McCarthy's favorite self-care products

HOUSTON — For more information on Dawn McCarthy or Dawn's Corner, click here.
For more information on the products listed in this video, click through below:
SECURAM - unlock your home by using proprietary touch-to-open technology with a smart deadbolt that integrates wireless technology with fingerprint recognition.
Sink Spinner - allows regular water flow and switches to the newly invented SPIN mode which washes away toothpaste, shaving cream, and whiskers.
Dermala - formulated with prebiotics and postbiotics to balance and restore the skin microbiome to help with acne.
Skinni Bean Magical Midnight Tea - color-changing tea blend that supports a great night's sleep.
To Every Page a Turning by Carl Buccellato - parallels the author's own life experiences as a Vietnam Veteran, successful businessman, and family man.