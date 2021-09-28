x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Dawn's McCarthy's favorite self-care products

Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor, Dawn McCarthy, shows us her favorite products for self care!

HOUSTON — For more information on Dawn McCarthy or Dawn's Corner, click here

For more information on the products listed in this video, click through below:

SECURAM -  unlock your home by using proprietary touch-to-open technology with a smart deadbolt that integrates wireless technology with fingerprint recognition. 

Sink Spinner - allows regular water flow and switches to the newly invented SPIN mode which washes away toothpaste, shaving cream, and whiskers.

Dermala  -  formulated with prebiotics and postbiotics to balance and restore the skin microbiome to help with acne. 

Skinni Bean Magical Midnight Tea  - color-changing tea blend that supports a great night's sleep.

To Every Page a Turning by Carl Buccellato - parallels the author's own life experiences as a Vietnam Veteran, successful businessman, and family man.