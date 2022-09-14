Cuchara Restaurant: An authentic Mexico City Bistro in Houston

Cuchara opened its doors on September 15, 2012. They are celebrating 10 years with a massive party, an expansion and a baby sister restaurant "Cucharita."

HOUSTON — Cuchara occupies the corner space at Fairview and Taft. The 1940s brick building used to house The Hyde Park Supermarket.

The restaurant was conceived by Ana Beaven and Charlie McDaniel. A collection of eye-catching murals by Mexico City artist Cecilia Beaven are presented throughout the interior and patio.

Cuchara is definitely an experience that goes above and beyond the simple fact of going out for lunch or dinner. It's a cultural experience.

