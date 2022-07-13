Country star Walker Hayes and author Craig Cooper

The inside story behind Walker and Craig's friendship and how they changed each other's lives

When Craig Cooper and Walker Hayes met, Walker was an alcoholic atheist reeling from the backlash of a failed music career. Through their unlikely friendship, Craig's life demonstrated the love of Christ in a way that shattered Walker's misconceptions of Christianity, ultimately leading him down the path to a dramatic life-change. The two are now close as brothers, choosing to be next-door neighbors and ripped out the fence between their homes as a testament to the power of the gospel to break down barriers and unite people together in Christ. Glad You're Here helps us discover how building relationships, sacrificing for the good of others, and drawing near in times of need can lead to powerful transformation. Through story and biblical reflections, Glad You're Here helps you see how God works in the everyday lives of those who love him.

Walker Hayes latest single, "Y'all Life" will be released Friday, July 15... pre-order now

Walker Hayes "Be A Craig" Fund is looking for an inspiring individual in need of a new vehicle. Do you know someone in need of an act of kindness? Someone who needs a break? Are they in need of a dependable vehicle? We want to know about them! Tell us their story and how a new car could bless them!