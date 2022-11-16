Comcast Texas is closing the digital divide in Greater Houston Area

Broderick Johnson is sharing ways Comcast is shrinking the digital divide with their Affordable Connectivity Program.

HOUSTON — Expanding access to the Internet is essential for disadvantaged communities across southeast Texas. Internet provides opportunities for job growth, educational aspirations and unlocks a future of unlimited possibilities.

Broderick Johnson oversees the Comcast's Public Policy team and holds overall responsibility for Comcast's role in the digital equity space. Comcast is a leader in solutions to bridge the digital divide, and Broderick works closely with our partners in government and other stakeholders to support our shared goal of connecting as many Americans as possible to the Internet.

Johnson is visiting Houston to witness firsthand Comcast Texas' efforts to connect underserved communities. He'll be the keynote speaker at the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston's education summit on Friday, November 11th.

Digital equity is always at the center of Comcast's outreach efforts. The company is actively working to help shrink the digital divide.

