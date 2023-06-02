Clinical trials for people with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Patient advocate, Ethan Smith, is sharing his journey with OCD so others who have it may want to seek help too, & participate in a clinical trial.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a cycle of obsessions and compulsions. Obsessions are defined as unwanted and intrusive thoughts, images and urges that create severe distress for the individual. Compulsions are behaviors an individual repeats in an attempt to stop the obsessions or to lessen the stress associated with the obsessions.

According to the International OCD Foundation, OCD affects one in 100 people. It impacts men and women, young and old, and is a leading source of disability in the United States.

Across the country clinical trials are currently testing an investigational medication that may become, if approved by the FDA, the first new medication approved for OCD in over 20 years.

The investigational treatment is called Troriluzole, and works by managing a protein in the brain called glutamate. Glutamate is responsible for nerve functions, and when it becomes over-active, the result is a number of neurological conditions, including OCD.

You may be eligible to participate if you:

Are between 18 and 65 years of age

Have symptoms of OCD or have been diagnosed with OCD

Are not taking fluvoxamine (Luvox)

Study clinicians will further assess medical and OCD history to determine eligibility.

Health insurance is not required to participate in this study and the investigational drug, plus all study-related assessments and care, will be provided at no cost to participant.

To learn more about the investigational drug or clinical trials, visit OCDtrials.com.