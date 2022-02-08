x
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the New York Times Bestseller... "Tuesdays With Morrie"

New York Times Bestselling Author, Mitch Albom, shares the plot of his newest novel "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" & how writing became a form of therapy for him

HOUSTON — In Mitch Albom's newest novel, "The Stranger in the Lifeboat", a group of shipwrecked passengers pull a strange man from the sea. He claims to be "the Lord." And he says he can only save them if they all believe in him.

"The Stranger in the Lifeboat" novel can be found anywhere books are sold.

Albom's bestselling phenomenon, "Tuesdays With Morrie" has been re-issued into a 25th anniversary edition, with newly written content.

