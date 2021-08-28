Celebrating Houston's 185th Birthday

HOUSTON — Mister McKinney joins Great Day Houston for Houston Happenings. He tells us where to celebrate Houston's 185th Birthday and more fun events to check out this weekend.
For more information, click through below:
- Downtown Bus Tour & Historic Home Tours With Cupcakes & Punch
- Saturday
- 10AM & 11AM
- 1100 Bagby Street
- Tickets $20
- Los Chicos Del 512 Tribute Concert
- Lots Of Singing & Dancing
- Saturday
- 8:30PM
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free!
- Live Music by "Swimwear Department" & Henry Invisible
- Beers Courtesy of Saint Arnold's
- Bring picnic chairs and a blanket for an evening under the stars
- Friday
- 6:30PM
- Discovery Green
- Free!
- Flag Football Championships
- Women Receive Same Prize Amount As Men ($200,000)
- Airing On CBS
- Women's Championships: 2PM Saturday
- Men's Championships: 12:30PM
- AVEVA Stadium
- Tickets $20
- Kids Aged 7 - 12
- Writing & Share Their Stories / Poems
- Saturday
- 10AM – 11:30AM
- Smither Park
- Free!
- Variety of Food Trucks On-Site
- Screening of "Doolittle" Projected at Oyster Creek Amphitheater
- Friday
- 6PM
- Oyster Creek Park
- Free!
- Friday: Van Halen & 80's Rock Covers
- Saturday: George Strait Tribute By Derek Spence
- Spence Has Performed With Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers & Trisha Yearwood
- Friday & Saturday
- 7:30PM
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Free!