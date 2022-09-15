x
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month With Mi Tienda & H-E-B

Mi Tienda is one of the Retail Divisions of H-E-B and caters to the Hispanic, specifically Mexican, clientele of the Greater Houston Area.

HOUSTON — Today kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month. This celebration occurs annually from September 15 – October 15. 

Mi Tienda products deliver quality, great tasting, traditional and authentic flavors that satisfy your family's desire for their favorite homemade dishes.

This Weekend, Saturday 9/17 – Sunday 9/18, get out to all Houston-area H-E-B stores for the Taste of Mi Tienda and sample their authentic Mexican flavors for yourself.  

To learn about all this and more, go to heb.com/bethechange.

