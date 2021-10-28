Celebrate Day of the Dead at the nation's largest festival

David Gonzalez shared all of the fun activities to take part in at the Dia De Los Muertos festival in San Antonio

HOUSTON — San Antonio hosts the nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration through November 7, 2021. For information on all the events, log on to VisitSanAntonio.com.

One highlight of the celebration is the Day of the Dead River Parade, which is Friday, October 29, 2021, at 7:30 pm along the River Walk.

The entire city of San Antonio takes part in the festivities. Other fun events include the Harvest Culinary Festival, artist exhibitions at Centro Cultural Aztlan, cemetery tours hosted by the African American Archive & Museum, a cocktail scavenger hunt and a screening of the movie "Coco" at San Antonio Botanical Garden, family day at San Antonio Museum of Art, and the Dia De Los Muertos 5K Run.