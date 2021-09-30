Celebrate 80 Years of Tex-Mex + Hispanic Heritage Month with Molina's Cantina

Molina's Cantina, Houston's oldest family-owned and operated Tex-Mex restaurant, has locations at 7901 Westheimer Rd., 3801 Bellaire Blvd., and 6300 FM 1463 in Fulshear. As the third generation of their family, Roberto, Ricardo and Raul, III, run their family's restaurant, which offers many of the same traditional menu items as when they started in 1941. Celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2021, the restaurant has been a Houston icon for generations of families and looks forward to serving the community for years to come. Molina's Cantina is best known for its legendary Enchiladas de Tejas (cheese enchiladas with chili con carne), Jose's Dip (creamy queso with spicy taco meat), chili con carne (same recipe since 1941), and renowned margaritas.