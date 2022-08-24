Proprietress Raven White discusses her incredible journey to Katy's upscale, black-owned bookstore

HOUSTON — Raven White often times, finds that in some communities many African Americans have been left unsupported and disconnected right in the very neighborhoods where they live, especially when it comes to literature.

White says Brown Sugar will be that place where many can come and get to feel… seen, heard and most importantly at home! She wants Brown Sugar Bookstore to feel like home to those who need a reminder from time to time.

Brown Sugar Café' & Books is way more than Coffee & good reads! Their Café will give you an experience!