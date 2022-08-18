HOUSTON — The 8th annual Virtual Blue Carpet Scholarship and Awards Gala benefits students with unique abilities and those living with a disability. It will take place this Saturday at 8PM. You can broadcast the gala through KTBU (channel 55). For more information on S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities or to make a donation towards the youth in our community, visit safediversity.org
Blue Carpet Scholarship Fundraiser Awards Gala
Thelma Scott, Founder of S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities, along with her mentee, Kobe Hadnot, discuss their upcoming Virtual Blue Carpet Scholarship and Awards Gala