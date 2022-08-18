x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Blue Carpet Scholarship Fundraiser Awards Gala

Thelma Scott, Founder of S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities, along with her mentee, Kobe Hadnot, discuss their upcoming Virtual Blue Carpet Scholarship and Awards Gala

More Videos

HOUSTON — The 8th annual Virtual Blue Carpet Scholarship and Awards Gala benefits students with unique abilities and those living with a disability. It will take place this Saturday at 8PM. You can broadcast the gala through KTBU (channel 55). For more information on S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities or to make a donation towards the youth in our community, visit safediversity.org

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out