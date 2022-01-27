Author, William Dylan Powell is back with juicy details on this weekend's Houston Happenings

HOUSTON — For more information on Author William Dylan Powell, visit texasmischief.com
IT'S ELEMENTARY, MY DEAR WONDER WEEK
- Polymers, Elements, Experiments, And "Real Life" For Kids To Explore
- Thursday & Friday
- 10 AM - 6 PM
- Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center
- Tickets: $12 General, Members & Children under 1: Free
5TH ANNUAL SIMONE BILES INVITATIONAL
- Gymnastic Competitions, Autograph Signing With Gymnast, Simone Biles
- Friday
- 9 AM
- George R. Brown Convention Center
- Tickets: $20
WHITE OAK MUSIC HALL BENEFIT SHOW SERIES
- Local Musicians, Neighbors & Concert-goers Listen To Local Live Talent
- Benefits Go Towards Mental Health Services for Artists of Houston
- Friday
- 8:00 PM
- White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs
- Tickets: $10
LUNAR NEW YEAR "THE YEAR OF TIGER"
- Live performances Exploring Chinese Culture
- Architecture, Koi Fish, "3DGallery" Photo Shoot Gallery
-Saturday & Sunday
-10 AM - 6 PM
- Lucky Land
-Tickets: $10
SUGAR LAND BASEBALL LAUNCH PARTY
- Celebrate Start Of New Sugar Land Triple-A Baseball Squad
- Food, Drinks, Live Music & Fireworks Provided
- Saturday
- 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Constellation Field
- Tickets: $1
STEVE TYRELL LIVE
-Steve Tyrell Popular After Covering Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight" For The Film "Father of the Bride"
- This Weekend He Performs & The Houston Native Honors Ray Charles On His New Album "Shades of Ray"
-Saturday
-8:00 PM
-STAFFORD CENTRE
-Tickets start at $64