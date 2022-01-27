Author, William Dylan Powell is back with juicy details on this weekend's Houston Happenings

Diving into this weekend's most exciting events!

IT'S ELEMENTARY, MY DEAR WONDER WEEK

- Polymers, Elements, Experiments, And "Real Life" For Kids To Explore

- Thursday & Friday

- 10 AM - 6 PM

- Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center

- Tickets: $12 General, Members & Children under 1: Free

5TH ANNUAL SIMONE BILES INVITATIONAL

- Gymnastic Competitions, Autograph Signing With Gymnast, Simone Biles

- Friday

- 9 AM

- George R. Brown Convention Center

- Tickets: $20

WHITE OAK MUSIC HALL BENEFIT SHOW SERIES

- Local Musicians, Neighbors & Concert-goers Listen To Local Live Talent

- Benefits Go Towards Mental Health Services for Artists of Houston

- Friday

- 8:00 PM

- White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

- Tickets: $10

LUNAR NEW YEAR "THE YEAR OF TIGER"

- Live performances Exploring Chinese Culture

- Architecture, Koi Fish, "3DGallery" Photo Shoot Gallery

-Saturday & Sunday

-10 AM - 6 PM

- Lucky Land

-Tickets: $10

SUGAR LAND BASEBALL LAUNCH PARTY

- Celebrate Start Of New Sugar Land Triple-A Baseball Squad

- Food, Drinks, Live Music & Fireworks Provided

- Saturday

- 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

- Constellation Field

- Tickets: $1

STEVE TYRELL LIVE

-Steve Tyrell Popular After Covering Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight" For The Film "Father of the Bride"

- This Weekend He Performs & The Houston Native Honors Ray Charles On His New Album "Shades of Ray"

-Saturday

-8:00 PM

-STAFFORD CENTRE