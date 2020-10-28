Ashley Homestore gives out the Red Apple Award to Grand Oaks High School

HOUSTON — The Ashley Homestore Red Apple Award is gifted to one standout educator in the Houston Area each month. October's recipient goes to a very special librarian, Mrs. Walker at Grand Oaks High School.

We all have that one teacher that lifted us up... Inspired us to be something bigger... Encouraged us to maybe do what we are doing today. Ashley Homestore wants to reward those unforgettable educators with the Ashley Homestore Red Apple Award.