A taste of Pur Noire Wines

Starting a business can be tough during the best of times. Starting a business during a global pandemic? You might need a drink.

Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, recently did a virtual wine tasting with the owners of Pur Noire fine wines. The founders are husband and wife team, Carissa and Kenneth Stephens, based in Houston Texas. They built this company based on their passion for wine and memorable experiences. For more information, click here to visit their website.

Click below to follow Pur Noire on social media

Instagram: Instagram.com/PurNoire 

Twitter: Twitter.com/PurNoire

Facebook: Facebook.com/Pur.Noire 

Please drink responsibly.