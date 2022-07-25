41 years of virginity and sexual empowerment

Amanda McCracken is a sexual empowerment and intimacy advocate on a mission to help society evaluate the intersection of emotional vulnerability, mental health, and sexual ethics. A freelance journalist, she is driven to explore what her 41 years of virginity taught her about longing. She is currently writing her book, When Longing Becomes Your Lover, which is a personal, cultural, and scientific investigation of a young woman with an unhealthy addiction to longing for unavailable men. Her bylines have appeared in Vogue, The New York Times, Washington Post, Elle, Self, NPR, Outside, Runner's World, and more. When she's not writing about or discussing healthy sexual boundaries and modern-day dating, you can find her running trails around Boulder, Colorado or spending time with her husband and toddler. For more, visit her website and follow her on Instagram