Two Klein Collins High School seniors will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday.

Josh Johnson is trying to snag a date to his prom. He wants to go with his best friend McKenna Kemp. McKenna is a huge Ellen fan and Josh wrote the talk show host hoping to help make her dreams of meeting Ellen come true and in turn, help him get a date to the prom.

Photo Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros., Custom

Josh’s promposal is said to be “unforgetabble”.

You don’t want to miss McKenna’s priceless reaction during a game of “What’s in the Box?” Plus, Ellen tells them she will cover their limo and dinner to help make their prom an unforgettable experience.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Catch “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

© 2018 KHOU