'It's amazing' | Houston Christian singer Tauren Wells nominated for multiple Grammy Awards

HOUSTON — Houston was well-represented at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

That list included Tauren Wells, a local Christian music superstar who leads worship at Lakewood Church.

"I love Houston," Wells, a platinum-selling artist, said.

Wells was been nominated for two Grammys this year: Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance with H.E.R. and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

He's now been nominated for a total of 10 Grammys, but he's never won. Unfortunately, that wouldn't change this year.

The keys to Wells' success started when he was 9 in Battle Creek, Michigan.

"I'm singing loud. I'm singing high and one choir rehearsal I remember she stopped the rehearsal and she said, 'Tauren, I don't think you understand the point of a choir.'" Wells said. "You are supposed to blend in, not try and stand out. I didn't really buy that then. I don't buy it now."

God willing, Wells became a Christian music megastar. He's toured with lyrical legends like Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey.

"Everything that I have released as an artist has been nominated for a Grammy," Wells said.

Despite his success, the singer and songwriter said it's about more than just music.

"To me, it's not just about, like, being an artist and being creative. It's about really serving people," Wells said. "You hear stories ... this one girl who was on her deathbed transitioning to eternity. And she asked to listen to 'Hills and Valleys' in that moment."

He's well aware of the impact his music has on others.

"It's amazing and it's humbling," Wells said.

When Wells isn't touring the country, he's spending time with his family in the Houston area.