HOUSTON — Grammy Award-nominated artist Post Malone is returning to Houston for the second leg of The Runaway Tour in 2020.

Post Malone returns to the road on Feb. 4 in Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center and will visit major cities across the United States and Canada.

The tour will stop in Houston on Monday, March 9 at the Toyota Center. The tour closes out on March 21 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in his new home of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Once again, Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh support as special guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. local time until Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

T-Mobile customers can get exclusive access to stage-front pit tickets at every U.S. concert, as close as any fan can get to the stage – even at sold-out stops.

Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices.

For tickets and more information, visit https://t-mobile.com/music.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter