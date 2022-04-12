Selena Night will be held on April 15 to celebrate a day ahead of what would have been Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's 51st birthday.

SAN ANTONIO — Do you have what it takes to win? Grab the red lipstick and Bidi Bidi Bom Bom down to a Selena look-alike contest.

"Selena Night" will be held Friday, April 15, at the Good Kind Southtown, located at 1127 South Saint Mary's Street, to celebrate a day ahead of what would have been Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's 51st birthday on Saturday, April 16.

"It's about that time we celebrate the Queen of Tejano!" a post from the Good Kind said on Facebook.

The event gets underway at 6 p.m. with DJ KUNG FU SOUND SYSTEM and wraps up at 11 p.m. The look-alike contest with cash prizes starts at 7 p.m. Chairs and blankets are encouraged and there will be a full bar, plus food for sale.

It's not known how much the prizes will be, but another Selena look-alike contest last month had a $1,000 prize. It was held by Industry, a nightclub, on the northwest side.

Also, Warner Music is expected to release a new album at some point this month – a quarter of a century after Selena Quintanilla-Perez, 23, was shot to death in Corpus Christi by the founder of her fan club.

According to the Queen of Tejano's father, Abraham Quintanilla, 83, it contains "beautiful arrangements" of his late daughter's songs.

Selena was tragically killed on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi, just two weeks before her 24th birthday, but is still celebrated and honored more than 25 years later.

A two-series Netflix show that debuted in December 2020 chronicled her life and rise to fame. It also focused on the tension between her father and husband, Chris Pérez.